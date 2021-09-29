Tee time success for Dunstable Mayor's annual golf day

It was all smiles at a charity golf day supported by a Dunstable family business at the Dunstable Downs Golf Club.

The well-supported event on September 16 was the Dunstable Town Mayor’s annual charity golf day. This year it was in aid of Home-Start Central Bedfordshire – chosen by Mayor Gloria Martin, a former health visitor. A raffle on the day raised £350.

Home-Start supports families who have at least one child under the age of five and are struggling for reasons including disability, poverty, mental illness and multiple births.

Essential Workwear’s sales and marketing director Dorian Tranter, Dunstable’s town mayor Gloria Martin and Essential Workwear’s national workwear / PPE manager Dean Walker.

Dunstable-based Essential Workwear was among the businesses taking part in the golf day.

Participants had the chance to fill up on bacon sandwiches and coffee before tee off at 10am. Deakin-White estate agents clinched first and second place in the individual event – and also won the team prize, played on a four-ball – and Essential Workwear’s sales and marketing director, Dorian Tranter, took third.

Steve Harris, the golf club’s captain, welcomed the mayor, who attended a meal at 4.30pm with her consort, husband Terry, and the prizes were awarded.

Councillor Martin said: “I’m delighted at the turnout for this event and for the enthusiasm shown in supporting Home-Start, so thank you to Essential Workwear and all the other businesses that took the time to get involved.

"The majority of my working life was spent as a health visitor, so I saw first-hand the work of the volunteers in this organisation and I know this charity needs all the support we can give it to continue its vital role. Children are this country’s future and many were even more disadvantaged by the measures that had to be taken to control the COVID-19 pandemic. The work with families that Home-Start provides will be even more necessary in the future.”

Linda Johnson CEO Home-Start Central Bedfordshire said: “What a fantastic display of community spirit, and tremendous support for our charity, from individuals and businesses like Essential Workwear. Home-Start provides a lifeline to many families struggling to cope, and it is fundraising activities like this golf day that help ensure we can continue to offer this vital support. Thank you to all those who took part."