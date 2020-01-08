The Mall Luton has retailers planned for the shopping centre as Next closes

The Mall Luton says it is negotiating with prospective new tenants following the announcements that Next and Ernest Jones Jewellers are leaving the shopping centre.

Next is the latest retailer to leave the shopping centre, with a poster in its shop window revealing: "We're closing on Saturday, January 11, at 6pm. See you in our store on Luton Retail Park, Gipsy Lane, Luton."

Next in The Mall Luton is closing down. Photo from Luton Developments Facebook page

Earlier this week Ernest Jones Jewellers also closed its shop in The Mall.

Other setbacks for the Mall include the loss of Marks and Spencer last May and Ann Summers last March.

Wenzel's the Bakers moved into the vacant Ann Summers unit, the Marks and Spencer unit is currently vacant.

A spokesperson for The Mall Luton, said: "Next announced some time ago they were moving to a larger unit at Gipsy Lane.

"We are in discussion with another tenant to take that space.

"Ernest Jones and H Samuel are owned by the same company. The H Samuels unit had a refurb and have consolidated both brands into that.

"We have already exchanged contracts with another national jewellery brand to take the Ernest Jones unit.

"Trespass announced they were leaving last year. We have terms agreed with an alternative retailer to potentially take that unit if Trespass do indeed move out.

"Although shops are leaving, there are new shops coming in, shopping centres are dynamic and constantly changing, in a year there will be a number of shops that come and a number of shops that will also leave.

"We are also in the final stage of negotiations with a major retailer to go in to the former Marks and Spencer unit and should be in a position to announce that around the end of this month.

"The Post Office moved into WH Smith last year and we have had discussions with various occupiers about taking that space."

Next has stores in the Luton Retail Park, Gipsy Lane, and the White Lion Retail Park, in Dunstable.

Next and Ernest Jones Jewellers have been approached for comment.