The Mall Luton supports the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal

The Mall Luton is working with The Royal British Legion to raise awareness for this year's Poppy Appeal, which launches this weekend.

Last year, customers helped to raise over £24,000 to support members of the Armed Forces community and their families.

The Royal British Legion will open a pop-up shop at The Mall Luton as part of this year's Poppy Appeal

The Royal British Legion will be opening their annual Poppy pop-up shop and Poppy Appeal stand outside Monsoon from Saturday, October 26, until Monday, November 11.

Visitors to The Mall will be able to buy brooches, bags, scarves and traditional paper poppies, all the profits will go towards the work of The Royal British Legion in its role of caring and campaigning for our Armed Forces and their families.

The Legion uses donations to offer support in many ways including providing crisis grants, researching the impact of blast injuries on the body, lobbying the government on key issues, and advising on benefits and money problems.

The Mall will also be opening their Remembrance Garden, offering shoppers a quiet place to reflect, the Garden will be located by the Church Street windows from Wednesday, October 30, and will provide a welcoming space for customers to remember and honour the memory of those who have lost their lives through active service in all conflicts.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, said: “At The Mall, we are proud to support the Royal British Legion again this year.

"We encourage shoppers to visit the Poppy Appeal merchandise stand in aid of The Royal British Legion and invite them to use the Remembrance Garden at their leisure to reflect and remember loved ones.”

For more information about the Poppy Appeal at The Mall Luton, visit www.themall.co.uk/luton/whats-on/2019/poppy-appeal-2019.