The New Crown opens in Dunstable after refurbishment

The New Crown, in Dunstable, has officially opened after a £280,000 refurbishment.

The pub on High Street North recently underwent the refurbishment by Heineken’s pub business, Star Pubs & Bars, and new licensees, Bedfordshire-based Number One Entertainment.

The opening party for The New Crown in Dunstable

The bar has been reconfigured to create more space, the Roof Top Terrace will have a different menu from the main bar and it will offer table service with cocktail and gin trees delivered to tables.

More than 300 people went to the opening party on Saturday, August 3.

Neil Jarretts, licensee at The New Crown, said: “It was a really good day and night, there was a good crowd.

“The place is completely different from before. It has more of an upmarket feel with the roof garden and new furniture.

“It is something new for Dunstable and we also have the new ID scanners that means everyone who comes in must have their ID scanned, which helps make it a trouble- free venue which people like.

“It has a really good atmosphere now and we are really happy with that. We have had a lot of really good feedback as well.

“On Sunday, September 1, we will have a ladies night, with a portion of the money going to cancer research.

“We want to be known as a pub that always has something going on. We will be having DJs and events on a Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and we will be doing The Crown Factor, where bands and singers will be competing each round to win £500. That starts in September.

The Gin Tree at The New Crown

Neil Williams, acting regional operations director for Star Pubs & Bars, said: “The New Crown is going to be very different to anything else in Dunstable. It will be the only place to open in the day and as a late-night venue, and is bringing a contemporary new look.

"We, and Number One Entertainment, hope the opening of The New Crown will kickstart further regeneration on the High Street and support local businesses by bringing people back into the heart of the town.”