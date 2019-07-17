The Star presents Rum N’ Reggae for Keech Hospice Care

The Star in Chalton is hosting a Rum N’Reggae event next weekend to raise money for Keech Hospice Care.

The two day event on Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28, at the pub on Luton Road, will feature a full line up of live music, West Indian cuisine from The Club Lewsey, rum punch, rum cocktails, face painting, outside bars, burgers and hot dogs.

The Star Chalton

Doors will open at midday on both days, Saturday’s music will start at 1.30pm and run through to midnight, with two DJ’s playing alongside one another from 8pm; DJ Ska’d4Life on digital and DJ Django on vinyl, Sunday’s music starts at 12.30pm and ends around 8pm.

Vicki Graham, general manager, said: “We are endeavouring to make sure this is a fun, safe and successful event, filled with music and laughter and most importantly, raising as much money as we can for Keech Hospice Care, a wonderful local charity who do such good work for terminally ill children and adults alike, as well as their families.”

Wristbands will be sold for the event with all proceeds going to Keech Hospice Care, day tickets are £5 and weekend tickets are £8, under 18’s are free with a Ribena N’ Reggae wristband.

All wristbands can be purchased at The Star, either reserved and paid for over the phone to collect on the day or collected and paid for at the bar.

Jim Stokoe, Artist performing at Rum N’ Reggae, said: “I’m so excited to be playing this big Rum N’ Reggae event. First time like this outside Jamaica!! Keech looks after kids like my grandson, and it’s great to be having fun while giving back!!

“Really looking forward to mixing Ska with Reggae, 2 Tone and Rocksteady...but most of all having everybody hear what happens when you join Funky Ska with Jump Up and SkaSoul with Ska Punk and Soft Reggae.

“I even have a couple surprise guests and some input from my Los Angeles Non-stop Skank. It’ll be fun, I promise! Oh - and a couple of ‘I Can’t Believe That’s Not Reggae’ sets - well basically they are all songs you know - but NOT played like this!!!”

Jules sings with soul and passion. Thanks to her parents’ wide musical tastes, she grew up listening to an eclectic mix of genres - which means she can put passion into a variety of genres.