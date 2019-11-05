Thousands of people enjoy fireworks spectacular in Houghton Regis

A crowd of over 3,000 people were at Tithe Farm Recreational Ground on Sunday, November 3, to watch the town's annual fireworks display.

Houghton Regis Town Council teamed up with Fantastic Fireworks to host the display, the large crowds that braved the cold weather were entertained by DJ Big Man Craig, and there were fun fair rides and food stalls for visitors to enjoy.

Houghton Regis fireworks display

Clare Evans, town clerk for Houghton Regis Town Council said: “The Fireworks Display was a very successful occasion and we estimate that over 3,000 attended to see the Fireworks spectacular.

"The Pyrotechnic display lasted for 20 minutes and it was set to some contemporary music, which added to the atmosphere.

"The weather was perfect for the event and we hope that everyone had a enjoyable evening.

"Houghton Regis Town Council would like to thank all of the staff and councillors involved with the organisation and smooth running of the event.

"Finally a huge thank you to Signposts for their support with marshalling at the event and the sponsors, Perfect Profiles and Zebra Properties, and everyone who was involved in this special occasion."