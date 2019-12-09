Three Dunstable schools awarded for commitment to excellence in science teaching

Three schools in Dunstable have been awarded the Primary Science Quality Mark (PSQM), celebrating a commitment to excellence in science teaching and learning.

Beecroft Academy, on Westfield Road, was awarded a PSQM, Lark Rise Academy, on Cartmel Drive, was awarded a PSQM Outreach, and Eaton Bray Academy, on School Lane, Eaton Bray, was awarded a PSQM Gilt.

The award, which is supported by organisations across the science community, focuses on developing and improving leadership and teaching of science in primary schools.

It is delivered by the University of Hertfordshire’s School of Education, with support from the Primary Science Teaching Trust.

PSQM is for schools which demonstrate how effective science leadership is beginning to have an impact on science teaching and learning.

The PSQM Gilt is awarded to schools which demonstrate how established science leadership is having a sustained impact on science teaching and learning.

The PSQM Outreach is awarded to schools which meet the PSQM Gilt criteria and also demonstrate impact of science leadership, teaching and learning on other schools.

Associate Professor Jane Turner, PSQM Director at the University of Hertfordshire, said: “The PSQM is a significant achievement for schools.

“Since its introduction in 2010, the Mark has raised the profile of science in primary schools across the country, providing them with a framework and professional support to develop science leadership, teaching and learning.

“The standard of submissions for this round has been incredibly high; schools which have been awarded the Mark should be very proud.”

The PSQM scheme enables schools to work together to share good practice and is supported by professional development led by local experts.

It encourages teacher autonomy and innovation, while offering a clear framework for development.

In 2013, a partnership was formed between the Primary Science Teaching Trust and University of Hertfordshire School of Education to enable continued growth of the PSQM.

In 2018, both organisations agreed to extend the collaboration until 2023.