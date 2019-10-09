Toddington farmer wins two national awards

The farmer of Heathcote Farms in Toddington has won two awards at the fifteenth annual Farmers Weekly Awards.

Andrew Robinson was awarded Farm Manager of the Year and Overall Farmer of the Year at the awards that recognises the best farmers in the country.

Andrew Robinson, Heathcote Farms. Photo by Tim Scrivener

There’s a great team spirit at Herne Manor Farm – Andrew involves staff closely in almost every aspect of management.

Soil improvement is a priority and a very successful compost business delivers on this front as well as earning extra income.

Andrew is a first class farmer, employer and advocate for the sector. The huge amount of energy and enthusiasm he puts in ensures that he gets the best from everything and everyone.

The superb results speak for themselves and the farm is a showcase of best practice.

L to R: Host Jeremy Vine, Chris Clayton of sponsor Agrovista, winner Andrew Robinson, Farmers Weekly Editor Karl Schneider. Photo by Telling Photography

The Farm Manager of the Year award was sponsored by Safety Revolution and the Overall Farmer of the Year was sponsored by Agrovista.

English presenter, broadcaster and journalist Jeremy Vine presented the awards in front of more than 1000 guests at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.