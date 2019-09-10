Toddington Scout Group receives boost from Amazon to help refurbish hall targeted by vandals

Toddington Scout Group has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon Milton Keynes team following a break in and vandalism at their facilities.

The donation was made after the Amazon fulfilment centre received a letter from the Group Scout Leader asking for help, the money has been used to refurbish the hall used by the Scouts.

Toddington Scout Group is part of the Scout Association which is the UK's biggest mixed youth organisation.

Karen Calder, Group Scout Leader for Toddington Scout Group, said: “Thank you so much to Amazon in Milton Keynes for this much needed donation.

"We were devastated by the act of vandalism, but Amazon stepped in to support us, we were blown away with the show of community spirit and it made us feel very lucky to be a Milton Keynes resident.

"On behalf of all the young people at Toddington Scout Group, we are grateful to Amazon for being such a great neighbour and for supporting the future leaders of our community.”

Toddington Scout Group offers six to 18-year-olds fun and challenging activities, unique experiences, everyday adventure and the chance to help others to make a positive impact in their local community.

The donation forms part of the ‘Amazon in the Community’ programme whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK

Scott Wharton, general manager at Amazon in Milton Keynes, said: “We were saddened to learn about the vandalism at the local group. When we received a letter asking for help, we wanted to lend a helping hand.

"Scouting is such a wonderful community tradition and teaches the young people invaluable life lessons and facilitates lasting friendships.

"We hope that this donation will help them re-build their facilities, so that they can enjoy it for years to come.”