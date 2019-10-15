Town Mayor officially opens new nursery in Dunstable

The Mayor of Dunstable, Councillor Sid Abbott officially opened a new nursery in Dunstable on Tuesday, October 15.

The Vale Academy Nursery, which is based within the Vale Academy on Wilbury Drive, aims to inspire two to four-year-olds to be independent, strong and curious.

Councillor Sid Abbott was joined by Cathy Barr, chief executive officer of The Shared Learning Trust and parents, carers and staff from The Vale Academy and Nursery at the opening of the newly-refurbished unit.

Head of School Kate Hooft said: “It’s a fabulous new open-plan space where we’ll be offering a top quality nursery education.

"And for me, that’s about much more than colours and shapes, numbers and letters. It's about developing children's natural joy and wonder at the world they live in.

"It's about having a positive attitude, forming positive relationships and believing in yourself. If children can learn to ‘have a go’, learn from mistakes and try again, I feel this will be the perfect foundation to help them to succeed in their future learning.”

A spokesman for The Shared Learning Trust, said: "The opening of the nursery was a great success with children visibly excited with all the new and exciting areas for them to learn and play."

Places are available at the nursery.