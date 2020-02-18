Turkish takeaway in Dunstable shortlisted for award

A Turkish takeaway in Dunstable is up for an award at the 8th annual British Kebab Awards - for the third year in a row.

Irmak BBQ, High Street North, has been shortlisted in the Best Takeaway Regional category.

Brothers Orhan and Zak Gurbuz opened the takeaway in Dunstable four years ago and won Best Takeaway East in 2017 and Just Eat Best Delivery in 2017 and 2018.

Orhan said: "We are super proud to represent Dunstable and Bedfordshire as the only takeaway at the awards from the area, and we still need your helps to win the award.

"The voting is still open until February 24, and you can vote for us by filling in the form with your details at: voting.britishkebabawards.com.

"We once again thank everyone for there support and are proud to represent Dunstable at the Kebab Awards."

The finalists, who were nominated by thousands of members of the UK public, were whittled down to a list of 150 based on the number of public votes combined with hygiene and online satisfaction ratings as well as social support using the #BritishKebabAwards.

Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the British Kebab Awards, said: “The kebab has firmly established itself as a Great British favourite, and this year’s shortlist demonstrates its ever-greater diversity, with a wider range of variations than ever before!

"From twists on the classics, to new vegan varieties, we are proud to celebrate one of the nation’s best loved industries as it continues to grow in new and exciting ways.”

The winners of the British Kebab Awards, sponsored by Just Eat, will be announced after a final round of judging by the judges.