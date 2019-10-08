University students could win £300 in The Mall Luton's vlogging competition

The University of Bedfordshire and The Mall Luton are inviting students to use their vlogging skills for the chance to win £300.

To celebrate the new autumn/winter ranges in the shops, The Mall Luton is inviting new and returning students to head down to the shopping centre and vlog their fashion finds.

The University of Bedfordshire

The competition, which ends on Thursday, October, 31, will see students highlight the latest trends and their favourite pieces from stores in The Mall.

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall Luton, said: “We’re delighted to launch our first ever vlogging competition and we’re looking forward to showcasing the vlogs on our social media channels.

“The competition is a fun way for students to highlight the latest trends plus their finds from here at The Mall, whilst fine tuning their vlogging skills.”

To enter the competition, students need to send their vlogs to AMP.Luton@themall.co.uk. The Mall will then be uploading the vlogs to their Instagram TV and their YouTube channel.

The winning vlog will be chosen at random and announced on Wednesday, November 6.

Bob Cozens, Director of Marketing, Admissions, Recruitment and Communications, University of Bedfordshire added: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Luton Mall on this exciting vlogging competition.

“We know how talented Bedfordshire students are and we’re delighted to give them this opportunity to showcase it.”