Vauxhall volunteers help primary school with pond project in Houghton Regis

Hawthorn Park Community Primary School has thanked Vauxhall Motors and their employees who helped the school clean up an overgrown pond area.

Volunteers visited the school in Houghton Regis and helped clear the grass and overgrown weeds, so the school could use the pond as part of their outside learning, the company also donated the money for the project. There is also a bug hotel, which the pupils helped to build, allowing them to study the wildlife.

Vauxhall helped clean up the school's pond

Groundworks worked with the school and Vauxhall Motors by project managing and designing the area to enable pupils to access a variety of cross curriculum activities.

Cherie Denton, Vauxhall’s Community Coordinator, said: “With the great knowledge from Mark Turner from Groundwork East it was possible for Vauxhall employees to make a wonderful new wildlife garden that is now safe and exciting for all the young people at Hawthorn Park Community Primary School.

“We hope they get many hours of enjoyment and learning.”

Hawthorn Park are in the process of becoming a Forrest school and intend to make every outside space an environment that the staff and pupils can access for learning and recreation to improve education and wellbeing.

If you can help the school in any way to achieve their goal with either manpower, donations of goods or funding please contact Mrs AM Rigby or Mrs D Hall on 01582 863859.