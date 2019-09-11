Views sought on new dog control and street drinking orders in Central Bedfordshire

Central Bedfordshire Council wants residents to have their say on dog control and street drinking orders.

A blanket rule requiring dogs to be on leads in any open space with a marked sports pitch could be relaxed by Central Bedfordshire Council.

Central Bedfordshire Council offices

The council believes the current requirement is too strict, but wants to continue to ban dogs from fenced play and games areas and parts of country parks.

Dogs would also still need to be on a lead in cemeteries, picnic areas and on A and B roads, as well as footpaths.

The council will also be consulting on anti-social drinking orders. The orders are not complete public drinking bans but give authorised officers additional powers in designated areas.

They can require individuals not to drink alcohol or hand over alcohol in their possession.

Dog control and street drinking orders need to be reviewed every three years and the current ones have to be reviewed by October 2020.

As well as the possible rule change over dogs, the council is asking for the public’s views over the next 12 weeks on whether the right areas are being covered by anti-social drinking orders.

The council is consulting on adding the following areas in Dunstable: High Street North, High Street South, Court Drive skate park, Eleanor’s Cross, Grove Gardens, Priory Gardens, The Square – Ashton Square, Newton Recreation Ground, Dunstable Cemetery, Luton Recreation Ground, Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground and Priory Churchyard.

They are also consulting on adding Bedford Square and Tithe Farm Road in Houghton Regis.

Cllr Ian Dalgarno said: “As these orders need to be reviewed every three years, it is an opportunity to find out from residents whether we have identified the right orders in the right locations.

“Local knowledge is key, so if people in a particular area believe there is a problem which the council has not identified, please let us know as we need evidence to make an order.”

To have your say on the proposed changes, go to www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/consultations or pick up a paper copy at Central Bedfordshire libraries.

The consultation closes at 5pm, on Monday, December 2.