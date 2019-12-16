VivaMK brings Christmas cheer to children in Houghton Regis

Barnardo’s Connecting and Supporting Families service in Houghton Regis has received a generous toy donation this Christmas from VivaMK.

Staff from Barnardo’s will wrap the presents and give them to children who access the Houghton Regis service.

Toy donation

VivaMK,a catalogue and online home shopping company, and it's customers were invited to order and donate an item from their Christmas catalogue to the children’s charity.

Barnardo’s Connecting and Supporting Families service manager, Sharon Griffiths, said: “We are so grateful to the generous staff and customers of VivaMK for their donations of toys, books and games.

"The many children and young people who visit our service will be excited to receive gifts this Christmas as a result of this kind gesture."

Barnardo’s Connecting and Supporting Families service works alongside Central Bedfordshire Council to ensure that children looked after by them can continue to have safe contact with their birth families.

Paul Anthony Brown, Team Leader, Viva MK, said: “We are overwhelmed and humbled by the generosity shown by our VivaMK customers.

"We know that the toys and gifts that have been donated will make a huge difference to lots of children’s’ enjoyment of Christmas.

"Thank you to everyone - customers, our team and Barnardo’s for the support they have given towards our Christmas campaign."

Please visit www.barnardos.org.uk to find out more.