Volunteers step in to give children’s charity in Houghton Regis a new look

A children’s charity in Houghton Regis has a new look thanks to the generosity of a local land developer.

A team of volunteers from Lands Improvement visited Barnardo’s Connecting and Supporting Families service at the Family Resource Centre on Parkside Drive and redecorated one of the family rooms and brightened up the outside space.

One of the repainted floor murals in the outside space.

In a room known as The Hub, the team stripped the wallpaper and paintwork off and repainted it.

The volunteers also made improvements to the outside space, which included painting designs on the floor.

Barnardos Volunteer Coordinator Jeremy Dann said: “It is great when local businesses ask to help us with some of those jobs which may get overlooked but really enhance our premises and benefit the families and children who use our services.

“The team from Lands Improvement have done a brilliant job.”

Nigel Reid, who is development director at Lands Improvement, said: “We were delighted to help Barnardo’s and get involved with a charity so close to the community we are creating at Linmere Houghton Regis.”

The Barnardo’s service works alongside Central Bedfordshire Council to ensure that children looked after by them can continue to have safe contact with their birth families.

Lands Improvement transforms land through planning and infrastructure into spaces for people to live in new communities.

Last year around 300,000 children, young people, parents and carers were supported by Barnardo’s through more than 1,000 services across the UK.

Services offered include young carers, care leavers, foster carers and adoptive parents, trainingand skills or parenting classes.

The charity work to transform the lives of the UK’s most vulnerable children and every year it helps thousands of families to build a better future.

For more information about Barnardo’s and the work they do visit Visit www.barnardos.org.uk.