WHSmith will be giving out books to children at Hatters next game

The books will be given out to celebrate World Book Day

WHSmith will be giving out books to children at Luton Town's home match against Stoke City on Saturday, February 29.

Kenilworth Road, Luton Town's football stadium

World Book Day, now in its 23rd year, has a mission to give every young person a book of their own.

Working in partnership with the National Literacy Trust, and supporting the Premier League Primary Stars programme, WHSmith will be marking World Book Day this year with pop-up book stalls at professional football club match days across the UK this February and March.

World Book Day tokens will be handed out on arrival to all children attending Saturday's match.

Children will be able to swap their £1 World Book Day token for one of the twelve exclusive 2020 World Book Day books [subject to availability] to take home from the match.

The WHSmith pop-up stall will be located in the stadium for children to redeem their free books.