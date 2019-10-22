Winter break for garden waste in Central Bedfordshire

Residents in Central Bedfordshire are being advised that there will be a winter break for all kerbside collections of household garden waste.

The collections will be suspended from Monday, December 9, until Friday, February 28, next year, inclusive.

Garden waste collections

Residents are encouraged to check their last collection date for their area, which will be either the week commencing Monday, November 25, or Monday, December 2.

Throughout these months, only very low volumes of garden waste are collected, and it is therefore not cost effective to provide the service during these months.

During the break in service, garden waste can still be recycled at the council’s four Household Waste Recycling Centres which are open seven days a week from 9am -5pm, including Bank Holidays.

Residents with enough space in their gardens are encouraged to home compost, the council encourages home composting by offering all residents a discount on compost bins and accessories.

For more information about changes to your garden waste collection visit: www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/garden-waste.