Woman's body found at Ivinghoe Beacon car park
The death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 2:22 pm
The body of a woman was found at a car park at Ivinghoe Beacon yesterday morning (Wednesday).
Officers were called at around 8.05am following a report that the body had been discovered.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "The body of a woman in her 40s was recovered. Her next of kin have been informed.
"Her death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."