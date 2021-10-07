Woman's body found at Ivinghoe Beacon car park

The death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious

By Reporter
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 2:22 pm

The body of a woman was found at a car park at Ivinghoe Beacon yesterday morning (Wednesday).

Officers were called at around 8.05am following a report that the body had been discovered.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "The body of a woman in her 40s was recovered. Her next of kin have been informed.

Stock image

"Her death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."