Would Central Bedfordshire survive a zombie apocalypse?

Let's face it, we've all thought about it at some point - would we survive a zombie apocalypse?

With TV shows like The Walking Dead and movies like 28 Days Later, you can't help but wonder.

Sure, we all know it's impossible for a corpse to rise from the dead and start biting everyone - but if it did happen, would we survive?

What are your chances of survival if you live in Central Beds?

Well, RantCasino.com has helped answer that burning question by ranking every region in the UK on whether it is one of the best or worst places to live in the event of a zombie apocalypse.

It's all very scientific - measuring the total number of zombies by the number of graves and comparing them to the human population.

The data ranks Central Bedfordshire as the 147th worst place to live in the UK out of 363 regions and districts.

A total of 100 graveyards in Central Beds result in 16,278 zombies rising from the earth this Halloween to terrorise us.

And although the human population of 294,096 would outnumber the undead, we reckon we'd still have a fight on our hands.

However, if you live in the Isles of Scilly, you might escape a potential zombie apocalypse unharmed, with only 98 roaming the streets.