Pharmacy staff threatened with hammer during Houghton Regis robbery

A pharmacy staff member was threatened with a hammer during a “brazen robbery” in Houghton Regis.

Between 7.45pm and 7.53pm on Thursday, April 26, two men entered a pharmacy on Peel Street and one threatened a member of staff with what is believed to be a hammer. The second man lifted the till and both offenders left the location with the till and the cash that was inside it.

One of the offenders is described as white, in his late 20s, slim, and approximately 5’ 7’’. He is described as wearing a grey hooded top with the hood up and a pair of dark coloured trousers.

The second offender is described as white, slim, approximately 5’ 7’’ and also in his late 20s. He was wearing a dark coloured hooded top with the hood up.

Both were wearing balaclavas.

Detective Constable Daniel Matcham, investigating, said: “This was an upsetting incident which left the victims shaken up. We are urging witnesses to come forward with information about this brazen robbery.”

Anyone with information is asked to visit Bedfordshire Police’s online reporting centre or call 101 quoting crime reference number JD/19112/18. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or use the online reporting tool by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report.