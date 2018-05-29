Plans out for a new coffee shop

Plans to turn a vacant pub in Dunstable into a Starbucks drive-thru have been submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council.

The planning application was submitted by Quod, on behalf of their client Red Sky View Limited, in April.

In the application it states the plans are to demolish the existing building, the former site for The First and Last pub, on Church Street, and build a coffee shop with drive-thru facility, external seating and parking for cars and bikes.

The design statement states: “The proposed coffee shop (167sqm GIA) will be occupied by Starbucks.

“It is anticipated that Starbucks will employ up to 30 people at the proposed development in a mix of full-time and part-time posts.

“The proposed coffee shop unit exhibits Starbucks new design concept for its drive thru stores incorporating significant areas of glazing and including sloping roof.

“An external seating area is also provided for customers. New landscaping is proposed to complement the surrounding soft landscape of properties within the vicinity.

“Customers using the drive-thru lane will access and exit the site from the north of the site along Church Street.

“The proposal will include 19 parking spaces (including 2 disabled spaces) and 2 additional waiting spaces.”

Starbucks serve a mixture of hot and cold drinks and cold food to eat-in and take-away.

It is proposed in the plans that the coffee shop will open daily from 6am till 10pm, including Sundays and bank holidays.

An Air Quality assessment and noise assessment were carried out as part of the planning application and was submitted to the council.