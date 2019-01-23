Plans to build a heritage museum for classical cars in Markyate

Plans have been submitted to build a heritage museum for classical and rare cars at Bell Classics Ltd in Markyate.

The applicants, Bell Classics Ltd, who have occupied the site since 2017, are seeking to expand and add another dimension to their business through the erection of a heritage museum for the public to access.

In the planning statement, submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council, it says: “The proposal would seek to boost a thriving business within the District, which is an important local employer and trainer of young local people through apprenticeship schemes. The proposals would create a new tourist attraction as well as aiding the rural diversification of the business.”

The company specialise in the trading, restoration and manufacturing of high value classic cars, to date they have invested over £5,000 in the site to include a modern show room, with workshops, storage facilities and boundary treatment. Visitors to the museum would have to arrange an appointment due to health and safety, as it is an operational site, as well as security reasons due to the high value of the cars on the site.

In the planning statement it also commented on the special circumstances that outweighed the limited harm this development would cause to Green Belt.

It said: “Expansion and diversification of this high profile, specialist employer within Central Bedfordshire. Job creation and the growth of a valuable local and highly skilled employer contributing to the rural economy. Training local specialists through apprenticeship schemes.”

To view the plans visit: www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/PLANTECH/DCWebPages/acolnetcgi.gov?ACTION=UNWRAP&RIPNAME=Root.PgeResultDetail&TheSystemkey=612278