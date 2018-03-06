Police appeal for witnesses after assault in Rising Sun pub

Police are investigating after a member of bar staff was assaulted in the Rising Sun pub in Slip End on Sunday, March 4.

At around 1am, three men became aggressive when asked to leave the premises and assaulted a member of bar staff, who required hospital treatment for his injuries.

The suspects also broke a window as they left.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the assault.

Detective Constable Scott Hannam said: “The victim was assaulted as he was attempting to close the bar. We are urging anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward.”

Anyone with information about this incident can report it using the online reporting centre, or by calling Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference number JD/10136/2018.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.