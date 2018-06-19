Police continue crackdown on nuisance bikers

Bedfordshire Police is continuing to crackdown on nuisance bikers in the county, following a complaint from a Dunstable resident.

A woman has called for the police and and council to take action against the bikers who continually ride along French’s Avenue. She said: “Trying to enjoy the sunshine in my garden, but as usual peace is destroyed by motorbikes roaring up and down French’s Avenue. They are ridden by young men, no helmets/protective clothing, going way too fast.

“Nobody, council/police, seem to want to take responsibility for punishing them for breaking the law and disturbing the peace. Someone will get injured along French’s Avenue sooner or later.”

Bedfordshire Police has a dedicated initiative to tackling off-road biking and anti-social riding, Operation Meteor and since October, 30 bikes have been seized.

Sergeant Sam Hunt said: “We understand that it causes concerns to residents, as it’s not only intimidating but also very dangerous.

“A number of police officers and Special Constables have now received specialist training to ride off road bikes, and patrol hotspot areas, including Dunstable and Houghton Regis, with the aim of providing a high-visibility deterrent.

“We regularly hold engagement days across the county, which give our communities the opportunity to talk to us about their concerns, and which give us an opportunity to talk about the work we’re doing to protect them.

“We are committed to cracking down on perpetrators and seizing vehicles that are used in an anti-social manner, and would urge members of the public to report any incidents.”

A spokesman for Central Bedfordshire Council said: “Bedfordshire Police deal with any anti-social behaviour that commits road traffic offences.

“The police have an ongoing operation to target this type of crime, and there have been public appeals for information on these particular nuisance motorcycles.

“When the police identify the offenders, our anti-social behaviour team will assist by visiting the parents of young offenders, issuing Community Protection Notices when the offender is over the age of 16, or in the worst cases issuing an injunction.

“Residents can report other types of anti-social behaviour to our officers by emailing ASBStat.NuisanceTeam@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk.”