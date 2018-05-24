Police give summer burglary advice

Bedfordshire Police has issued some advice to residents as summer approaches and brings it with new openings for opportunist burglars to target homes.

The force is reminding people to stay vigilant with regards to home security and to ensure that the most valuable belongings stay safe.

As the weather improves, officers are advising people to take steps not to leave ground floor windows or doors open or unlocked, unless you are in that room. It only takes a second for someone to enter your home and steal things without anyone noticing.

Bedfordshire Police have issued the following tips to keep properties secure:

> Always close and lock your windows and doors when leaving your property.

> If you’re in your garden, make sure the windows and doors at the front of your property are secure.

> Do not leave valuables on display that are visible through the windows.

> Any car or house keys should be out of sight and some distance from a window or door.

> Ensure that any side entrance is secure, locked and not easy to climb over, even when you’re at home.

> If you are going on holiday, make arrangements to ensure your house appears occupied whilst you’re away.