Police hunt flasher in Houghton Hall Park

Police are investigating after a man followed a woman into a park in Houghton Regis and flashed at her.

The disturbing incident took place on Monday morning at around 8am, as the woman was followed into Houghton Hall Park, where the offender then indecently exposed himself to the victim.

The offender is described as Asian, in his mid-20s with black hair and a short black beard. At the time of the offence he was described as wearing a dark green tracksuit and trainers.

PC Michael Gibbs, investigating, said: “This was an extremely disturbing incident for the unsuspecting victim. This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw a man matching the description in the area at the time.

“We would like to encourage our residents to come forward and report any suspicious behaviour.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Gibbs by calling 101 and quoting reference number 40/12856/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.