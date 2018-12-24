Police hunt for driver after pedestrian is struck by car in Dunstable

Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Dunstable yesterday morning (Sunday).

Officers were called just after 6.20am to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Eyncourt Road, close to the junction with Verey Road, in Woodside Industrial Estate.

The driver of the car, a green Skoda Fabia, drove away from the scene and the car was found abandoned on rough ground on the corner of Boscombe Road and Eyncourt Road. Emergency services attended and the man currently remains in hospital with serious injuries.

PC Ian Hamer, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We are carrying out a number of enquiries to locate the driver of the car and are urging anyone who saw the collision or the driver leaving the car to get in touch with us, as this could be vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 76 of 23 December.