Police investigate after two car dealers are broken into at Hockcliffe Business Centre

Police are investigating break ins at two car dealers, where CCTV cameras were damaged, at Hockcliffe Business Centre.

Ultimate Jaguar and Village Car Sales, Watling Street, Hockliffe, both had CCTV cameras broken during incidents on the same night, between 3pm on Friday, December 29, and 11.30am on Saturday, December 30.

Vince Garvin, owner of Ultimate Jaguar, said: “It looks as though they came across the field, climbed onto the roof of the office and broke the CCTV cameras and then they used the fence to access and break more CCTV cameras and then they have broke the fence near the front and broke the CCTV there as well.

“We have replaced all the CCTV cameras, it is frustrating and not a lot we can do, it is strange because apart from the CCTV and fence, they haven’t damaged anything else or taken anything.”

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “We have received two reports of incidents at businesses on an industrial estate in Watling Street, Hockliffe, which took place between Friday, December 29, and Saturday, December 30.

“The first is reported to have taken place between 3pm on Friday and 11.30am on Saturday at German Recycle Parts (Ultimate Jaguar), where offenders gained access to the site by damaging a number of fence panels, and caused damage to CCTV cameras.

“The second happened at Village Car Sales between 5.30pm on Friday and 9.30am on Saturday.

“Between these times, offenders gained access to the site and damaged CCTV cameras and other security equipment before leaving.”

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the police on 101, quoting reference number JD/56772/2017 for the incident at Ultimate Jaguar, and JD/56776/2017 for the incident at Village Car Sales.