Police investigate knife-point robbery in Dunstable

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed at knife-point in Dunstable on Saturday.

Between 12.25am and 12.30am, the man was walking through the car park at Asda when he was approached by a man who asked him what belongings the victim had with him, before producing what is believed to be a knife.

The victim handed over his phone and the suspect ran away towards the ambulance station on Court Drive.

The suspect is described as white, 5’7” of medium build and spoke with an Irish accent. He is described as wearing a dark coloured flat cap and a dark coloured bomber jacket.

PC Daniel O’Mahoney, investigating, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who is able to help our investigation, so if you were in the area at the time and saw the incident please let us know.

“We’d also be interested in hearing from anyone who has been approached since Saturday by someone selling a black iPhone 6, without the box or any original documents.

“If you’ve been approached, and are unsure about the origin of the device, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked contact the force via the online reporting centre or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number JD/12182/2018.