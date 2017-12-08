Police investigate rape in Dunstable

Bedfordshire Police is investigating after receiving a report that a woman was raped in Dunstable.

The incident happened at around 4am on Friday, December 1, when the woman was approached by a man who took her through an alleyway into a bin area behind The Crown.

Detective Constable Claire Shaw, investigating, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who was in High Street North between 3am and 4am on Friday morning, or who was in or around the area near The Crown and might have seen something that could help our investigation.

“The victim is being supported by the force’s Emerald team, and we are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. This is a serious crime, and we take all reports of this nature very seriously.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference number JD/52660/2017.

A 17-year-old boy from Dunstable was arrested on suspicion of rape and has been released under investigation.