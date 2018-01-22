Police launch investigation after two teenagers stabbed in The Mall Luton

Police are investigating after two teenagers were stabbed in an incident in The Mall, Luton, on Sunday afternoon.

Detectives launched an investigation after the incident, which happened at 2.30pm outside Boots. The shopping centre was closed while officers carried out their investigation.

Emergency services attended and two 17-year-old boys were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Both remain in hospital but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Detective Inspector Jackie Dadd, from Bedfordshire Police’s Boson team, said: “This happened in broad daylight in a busy shopping centre and has obviously caused some real concern to members of the public.

“Such violence in a public place will not be tolerated and we are committed to tackling anyone who thinks it is acceptable to act in this manner.

“We are aware that there are a lot of images and video being circulated on social media, and would urge anyone who captured the incident on their phones to contact police.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who has any information about what happened.

“We will be increasing patrols in and around the Mall and Luton town centre and would encourage anyone with any information about Sunday’s incident to contact police on 101.”

The Mall reopened as normal on Monday morning.

A spokesman for The Mall Luton said: “We can confirm that yesterday afternoon there was an altercation at the Church Street end of the Mall Luton involving a number of males.

“Two of the men involved sustained injuries and were taken to hospital by the emergency services. While parts of the Mall were closed on Sunday afternoon as a result of the incident, the centre has reopened as usual this morning.

“This is an isolated incident and we continue to cooperate fully with the emergency services, but as this is a police matter we cannot comment further at this stage. Our immediate thoughts are with the injured parties and their families.”

Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Anyone with any information should call DI Dadd on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.