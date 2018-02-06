Police offer burglary prevention advice to Dunstable residents

Police investigating a burglary in Dunstable are offering advice following a rise in the number of burglaries in the town.

A woman who lives on West Street, wanted to raise awareness after her home was targeted twice, she said: “Someone tried to break in on Wednesday and then on Friday, my house was broken into, they trashed my house and smashed the back door to get in.

“I think it was teenagers because of what was stolen, designer handbags, jewellery and alcohol. I want people to be aware of these burglaries, I don’t want anyone else to have to go through this.”

Officers received a report of a burglary at a property in West Street, on Friday, February 2, between 2.30pm and 7pm.

DI Andy Southam said: “Burglary is an intrusive crime which is deeply disturbing to victims, and we recognise the level of upset this kind of incident causes.

“We have seen a slight increase in burglaries in Dunstable over the past two weeks and we know that any increase in this type of offence is concerning for our communities, but remain committed to tackling this.

“We are continuing to carry out proactive burglary prevention days of action, known as Operation Vision, throughout February and our teams will be speaking to residents to offer crime prevention advice, as well as conducting overt and covert patrols in the area.”

Bedfordshire Police has offered the following tips to help reduce the risk of burglary:

> Make your house look lived-in - burglars won’t be as tempted if they think someone is home

> Lock up when you leave - make sure all windows on your house, vehicle and garages or sheds are securely locked at all times

> Don’t give crooks an easy entry - never leave keys under a doormat or in a flowerpot – it’s the first place a would-be offender would look

> Look out for neighbours and stay alert to suspicious activity on your street

> Don’t leave valuables on display in your house or in your car

> Property mark your property - by property marking any valuables, you are more likely to get them returned to you in the unfortunate event that they are stolen.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference number JD/5259/18 or report it on our online reporting centre.