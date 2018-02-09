Police plead for public’s help in Dunstable rape case

Bedfordshire Police is renewing its appeal for information after a woman was raped in Dunstable last year.

The attack took place in an alleyway on Edward Street between 2am and 4.30am on Saturday, October 21. Officers believe the man pictured could have vital information which could help the investigation.

Police want to question this man

DC Nicola Austin said: “We’re committed to investigating every report of this type of offence thoroughly.

“Although this investigation is progressing well, we would like to speak to the man pictured as we believe he could help us with our enquiries.”

If you have any information about the incident, or if you can help identify the man in the picture, please call DC Austin on 101 quoting reference JD/45494/17.

You can also give information online via the Bedfordshire Police website, or you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.