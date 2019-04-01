Police release CCTV after knife point robbery in Dunstable

Officers investigating an armed robbery at a newsagents in Dunstable have issued CCTV of someone they would like to speak to.

At around 10.35am yesterday morning (Sunday) a man entered a store on Mayfield Road and threatened the shopkeeper with a knife before making off empty handed.

CCTV image released by police

Officers are making several enquiries and have released CCTV as part of their investigation.

Investigating Officer Jenita Tailor said: “We would like to speak to the man pictured as we believe he may have information which will assist our investigation.

“The victim is understandably shaken and fortunately only received minor injuries during the incident.

“Knife crime is not tolerated in our county and we will do all we can to find those who think using weapons to intimidate others is acceptable.”

CCTV released by police

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or by visiting the force’s online reporting centre quoting reference 133 of 31 March.