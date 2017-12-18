Police release CCTV image in Dunstable rape investigation

Police investigating reports of a rape in Dunstable in October have released images of a man they would like to speak to.

The incident took place in an alleyway on Edward Street, Dunstable, between 2am and 4.30am on Saturday, October 21, and police believe the man pictured could have vital information that could help the investigation.

Bedfordshire Police has released an image of a man they would like to speak to as part of an investigation into a report of rape in October

DC Nicola Austin, said: “This investigation is at a crucial stage and we would ask anyone with information to get in touch with us.”

Call 101 quoting reference JD/45494/17.