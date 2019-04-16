Police secure three month closure order for Houghton Regis property

Dunstable and Houghton Regis Anti-Social Behaviour team have successfully closed down a property in Houghton Regis.

The team secured a three month closure order at Luton Crown Court for the property in Dolphin Drive.

PCSO Elliot Weedon from the Dunstable and Houghton Regis Anti-Social Behaviour Team. Photo from the Dunstable and Houghton Regis Community Policing Team Facebook Page

The application was made due to ongoing issues of anti-social behaviour at the address by the occupant of the premises.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “This action shows perpetrators that anti-social behaviour that affects other people in your community will not be tolerated, and can result in some very serious consequences.”