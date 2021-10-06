Police seek witnesses after man in his 30s dies in A5 accident near Hockliffe

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal road traffic collision on the A5 near Hockliffe.

Emergency services were called at approximately 2.20pm on Monday (October 4) to a report of an incident involving a black Audi and mobile crane, which resulted in the Audi leaving the road and colliding with a tree.

The driver of the Audi – a man in his 30s – was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Accident appeal

Acting Detective Sergeant David Burstow, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Serious Collisions Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “We are working to establish the circumstances that has led to this tragic incident and are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the A5 at that time who may have seen the mobile crane or the black Audi to check their dashcam footage.

"If you witnessed the incident or have dash cam, please get in touch.

“Our specially trained officers are supporting the family of the man during this difficult time.”