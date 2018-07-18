Police warn the public to be vigilant after man was ‘conned’ out of £20 in Dunstable

A man is warning people to be vigilant after he was ‘conned’ out of £20 when helping a woman in Tesco car park in Dunstable.

The woman approached him and claimed she had locked her keys in the car and asked if he could help her get home.

He said: “She said she was from Radlett and asked for a lift to the train station and to borrow some money, I thought it was a bit strange but I had no proof that she was lying. I gave her a lift and when we got there she asked to borrow £20, she gave me her number and arranged to bring it back the next day, she did not and when I tried calling her, I didn’t get through to anyone.”

When he reported the incident to Bedfordshire Police and Action Fraud he was told it was a civil matter, not a criminal offence.

He added: “Unfortunately there was nothing they could do, but I want to make people aware of what happened, what if she gets more out of someone next time. I also think this should be a criminal matter, not a civil one.”

Following the incident, police are reminding people to stay vigilant.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “Never hand over personal details or money to unauthorised people.

“Scammers can seem realistic but they are after your details and money . It’s okay to say ‘no’ - never give anyone your pin or other personal information.”

Officers have issued the following advice:

· If you receive an unexpected call, stop - do you know who is calling? If you’re not sure don’t talk - it’s the best way to protect your information

· If you’re online shopping, the website should show a padlock icon in the address bar and the web address should start with ‘https://’

· Fraudsters can use official logos and email addresses to gain your trust, so be suspicious of unexpected emails

· If you are suspicious of an email, you’re not expecting it or it doesn’t seem quite right, don’t click on any links or open attachments

· The police or your bank will never unexpectedly call asking you to withdraw or move your money, or change your password by clicking on a link in an email

· Use different passwords for all your accounts, making sure they are at least 12 characters and use a mixture of upper case and lower case letters, and symbols

· Make sure your computer and other devices are secure using up to date anti-virus software

Report fraud and scammers to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.