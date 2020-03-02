Calls for Dunstable councillor to apologise publicly after comparing town centre flats to German PoW camp

A Central Beds Councillor has been called on to apologise publicly after comparing affordable new flats in Dunstable town centre to a German prisoner of war camp.

Cllr David McVicar, representing Dunstable, made the comparison with Stalag Luft 15 during a meeting of CBC’s executive committee on February 4.

Cllr McVicar was then told by a housing officer that Dunstable had some of the highest need of affordable housing in the borough.

Cllr Antonia Ryan, representing Parkside, referred to the comments during a full council meeting on Thursday (February 20).

She said: “Currently we have 263 children in temporary accommodation and seven pregnant mothers.

“In referring to social homes looking like a prisoner of war camp, I hope that we can here tonight denounce those comments and say we do not back them.”

Central Beds Council leader Cllr James Jamieson said: “I just wanted to assure people that Cllr McVicar has written to me as chair of the executive, with an apology for the language that he has used.

“I wasn’t going to mention it today as it actually relates to an executive meeting and would have brought it up at the next executive.”

Cllr Ryan responded: “Can we make that a public apology?

“Because it wasn’t just the executive that was affected.

“You’ve got a motion in here around the holocaust and how dreadful that was. It’s hypocrisy really if we don’t acknowledge it publicly.”

At this, Cllr Jamieson repeated his earlier comments about the executive and added: “I am quite concerned that we are digressing away from the budget, which is the purpose of this meeting.”