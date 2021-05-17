Work starts on landmark health and care development and new homes in Dunstable

The construction of a community-focused Integrated Health and Care Hub in Dunstable and new homes for older people, will begin today (May 17).

Situated behind GO Bowling off Court Drive, this exciting development will bring together a mix of professionals to provide joined-up health and care services for the residents of Dunstable, surrounding areas and villages.

It will host a wide range of services including primary care services, community and mental health services and social care for children and adults.

Central Bedfordshire Council is working closely with Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the Clinical Commissioning Group and East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT) on the development to achieve its vision of improving the health and wellbeing of residents, through greater integration and partnership working.

This development includes 98 affordable apartments for older people looking to live in modern, town centre accommodation.

The council has an ambitious plan to increase the amount of affordable housing in Central Bedfordshire, and this development will provide one and two bedroom apartments for over 55s, who will have all the benefits of the health and care services on their doorstep.

Construction works are being carried out by Willmott Dixon, a locally based design and build organisation with significant experience in the health and housing sectors and a commitment to working in a sustainable and positive way.

As part of the development a special graffiti board will be in place near the neighbouring skate park, as an initiative to encourage budding local artists with a space for them to tag.

Walking access to Dog Kennel Walk will also be maintained throughout the development of the site, which is expected to conclude in March 2023.

Cllr Eugene Ghent, executive member for housing and assets, said: “This is an exciting development that will make a huge difference to the local area, both in terms of providing a range of joined up health and care services but also by providing much needed housing for older people.”

Regular updates about the development will be available on the council’s website, where residents can also sign-up for email updates about the progress:

Cllr Carole Hegley, executive member for adult social care, said: “We are delighted that this development is underway. It builds on our wider programme of major improvements to benefit the Dunstable community, following the new leisure centre and library at the Dunstable Centre, the new Creasey Park sports facilities, and the ongoing work to significantly improve the high street.”