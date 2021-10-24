Councillor's HMO bid in Dunstable wins approval despite town council opposition

A Conservative councillor’s plans to provide a house of multiple occupation (HMO) in Dunstable have been approved, despite a town council objection and criticism on social media.

Northfields ward councillor Johnson Tamara wants to change the use of a bed and breakfast property in the town centre to a one-bed flat and a six-bedroom HMO.

The site at 79A High Street North is within the Dunstable conservation area and consists of a shop unit on the ground floor, which will be kept.

Councillor Johnson Tamara and the site location

Dunstable Town Council objected to the scheme saying it would be overdevelopment of the site and result in cramped living conditions. It also had “concerns over waste provision and car parking”, as well as the lack of a fire risk assessment.

The plans also include extending a two-storey outbuilding, and alterations to the shop and its front window, according to a report to Central Beds Council’s development management committee on October 20.

Planning officer Lauren Rance said: “The premises is on the corner of High Street North and Regent Street. The one-bed self-contained flat is on the ground floor.

“The extension was granted planning permission in 2020. CBC has a minimum space standard for HMO properties. Although this would be a matter for private sector housing to inspect and licence, the proposal accords to these standards.

“It doesn’t require a fire risk assessment to be submitted as part of the application. This would be considered under the HMO licence and building regulations.”

The bed and breakfast could have had up to 14 bedrooms, if the extension of the storage barn and change of use had been implemented, said a report to the committee.

“While the comments of the town council are noted, it’s not considered the scheme would result in overdevelopment.

“The HMO will have three double bedrooms on the first and second floors, with both having a kitchen and a living room.”

Conservative Dunstable Watling councillor Nigel Young explained: “The town council are quite exercised about this and there was some excitement on social media.

“There was particularly some unpleasantness, which one dislikes, about councillor Tamara being able to get away with this and that because he’s a councillor.

“That’s not the case. If he wasn’t a councillor we wouldn’t be seeing this, other than the objection from the town council.

“I don’t think anyone is a real lover of HMOs. They’re small and unwieldy, but they remain something that’s essential to meet urgent accommodation needs.

“It’s compliant with all the appropriate size standards. The particular upside is the shop below the current bed and breakfast bedrooms will be brought back into use.

“There can’t be an objection on parking grounds as there are adjacent car parks and it’s in a highly sustainable location.”

Independent Biggleswade South councillor Hayley Whitaker said: “I’m not particularly a fan of this application. It reminds me of student accommodation, but it’s far worse than anywhere I lived when I was younger. For a lot of those rooms there isn’t space to put a desk. That’s how small it is.

“I find it difficult there’s nowhere to eat. There’s not even space for a table in the kitchen. So I don’t like it, but I acknowledge it meets all of our policy requirements on HMOs.”

Conservative Ampthill councillor Mike Blair said: “My first question was is the bed and breakfast still in use, which it’s not. What this represents is a very welcome bringing back into use of town centre accommodation.”