Dunstable prepares to wow judges for RHS Britain in Bloom finals

The countdown has started for the RHS Britain in Bloom finals, as green fingered gardeners prepare Dunstable for the judges’ visit in the summer.

The theme for the town’s 2020 entry is ‘Wildflowers and Pollinating Plants’, with a campaign launch planned for tomorrow (February 6).

Dunstable: blooming with pride.

Residents have been buzzing since Dunstable was crowned the overall winner of the large town category in the 2019 Anglia in Bloom awards, and can’t wait to hear what’s in store for the final.

John Crawley, head of grounds and environmental services at Dunstable Town Council, said: “We are delighted that Dunstable has been chosen as a finalist to represent the Anglia region; it’s quite a good achievement after 10 years at Anglia in Bloom.

“Dunstable in Bloom will be having a new noticeboard in Grove House Gardens and on February 6 at 1.30pm the mayor, Councillor Sidney Abbott, will be unveiling it.

“The noticeboard will have information about the competition and how you can support it.”

During the ceremony, there will also be a tree and shrub planting event, as shrubs and perennials are good for pollinating insects and help them thrive.

Meanwhile, Dunstable in Bloom is supporting and encouraging community groups and schools to participate in a number of Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) campaigns to ‘Green Great Britain’, including ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’, ‘Wild About Gardens’, ‘Campaign for School Gardening’ and ‘National Gardening Week’ from April 27 until May 3.

Dunstable in Bloom has until August to prepare for the RHS judges’ visit, and faces competition from King’s Lynn, Hunstanton, Filby and Halstead.

The ‘Champion of Champions’ title, winners of each category and finalists’ medals will be announced in Manchester in October.

>The RHS Britain in Bloom theme is ‘Grow Social’ and information packs are available from the RHS.