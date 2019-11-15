Dunstable remembers fallen heroes who gave their lives for us

On Sunday, Dunstable remembered the men and women of the town who gave their lives in the two World Wars and later conflicts at the Remembrance Parade and Service.

The parade of the town’s ex-service and uniformed organisations marched from Grove House Gardens to the war memorial in Priory House Gardens, where the Deputy Lord Lieutenant Cynthia Gresham and Dunstable Town Mayor Cllr Sid Abbott took the salute.

Remembrance Sunday. Credit: John Chatterley.

Many hundreds then gathered at the war memorial in Priory House Gardens to pay their respects to the servicemen and women who gave their lives in conflicts past and present.

As the autumn leaves fell, the bugler sounded the Last Post, the two minutes silence was observed and then the bugler sounded the Reveille.

The Dunstable Town Council chief executive and town clerk David Ashlee then gave the Exhortation, this was followed by the Kohima Epitaph read by Cllr Peter Hollick.

Mrs Gresham, Mayor Cllr Abbott and the chairman of Central Bedfordshire Council, Cllr Brian Saunders, then led the laying of wreaths at the war memorial, joined by armed forces veterans and organisations together with pupils from many Dunstable schools.

Armistice Day. Credit: John Chatterley.

Cllr Abbott said: “It was a privilege and honour to take the salute, alongside the Deputy Lord Lieutenant. It was good to see so many young people taking part in the parade, cadets from the three services, representatives from the scouts and guides as well as several schools.”

Rev Rachel Phillips closed the war memorial remembrance ceremony with prayers and a blessing, and then all were invited to join the inter-denominational service in the Priory Church.

> The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month was the moment the guns fell silent at the end of the First World War. On Monday around 100 people gathered at the war memorial in Priory House Gardens to commemorate Armistice Day and to pay their respects to the servicemen and women who gave their lives in all past conflicts.

Dunstable Town Council’s chief executive and town clerk David Ashlee then gave the Exhortation, this was followed by the Kohima Epitaph read by Cllr Peter Hollick, after which there were closing prayers by the mayor’s chaplain, Dr Johan Schoeman.

Armistice Day is commemorated every year on November 11 to mark the Armistice signed between the allies of World War One and Germany at Compiegne, France at 5.45am, for the cessation of hostilities on the Western Front during World War One, which took effect at 11am.