Houghton Regis falls silent in act of Remembrance for fallen heroes

Houghton Regis fell silent at 11am as the annual Service of Remembrance and the Armistice Day Services took place.

The annual Service of Remembrance (Nov 10) was held at All Saints Parish Church and the Armistice Day Service (Nov 11) took place at the Memorial Stone on the village green.

The Remembrance Sunday Service was followed by an Act of Remembrance at the Memorial Stone.

Local people turned out to pay their respects at the services, which included local uniformed organisations, representatives from schools, organisations and local groups.

The Remembrance Sunday Service was officiated by Father Diego Galanzino and wreaths were laid by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant, David Siegler, the town mayor, local schools, organisations and representatives from the local community.

Houghton Regis Heritage Society put on a display at the Memorial Hall and light refreshments were served by the town council.

The Armistice Day Service was officiated by Rev David Skinner and supported by David Gibbons (from Houghton Regis Community Church) and Chris Slough (from All Saints Parish Church). The RAF Association participated in the service and The Last Post and Reveille (for both Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day) were played on the trumpet by Ann-Marie Rigby.

Wreaths were laid by the deputy mayor, local schools, organisations and representatives from the community.

The town council would like to thank Perfect Personalised Parties for providing the sound for both services and Houghton Regis Youth Council for assisting with the refreshments on Remembrance Sunday.