‘How can we get a good night’s sleep with noise from Dunstable bus stop?’

A Dunstable woman claims she is fed up of hearing shouting and screaming as passengers wait for a night-long bus service at a stop opposite her home.

Vicky Bambridge, of Holly Acre, alleges that the shelter on College Drive, near the entrance to her road, has caused families to be plagued by noise for months on end.

The bus stop on College Drive. Credit: Google.

Fed up with sleepless nights, she and her neighbours are now urging Central Bedfordshire Council to clamp down on the rowdy commuters.

Vicky told the Gazette: “The bus stop wakes us up and keeps us awake. There are probably 20 to 40 people waiting and I think it runs all night.

“To be honest it’s got worse because of the industrial estate and lots of people working nights.

“Then there’s other people who are shouting - drunk people waiting for the bus.

“The stop has been smashed a few times and there’s been glass everywhere. It’s an inconvenience.”

Vicky says that the worst times are at 6am and 10pm, and that the noise is particularly distressing for people with young families - and anyone who is a light sleeper.

The loud passengers especially keep awake people who live in the ground floor flats opposite the stop, although Vicky says there have never been any violent incidents.

She added: “CBC put a note up to ask people to be considerate to residents, but that’s about it.”

The Gazette contacted Arriva, but was informed that the maintenance of the bus stops is the responsibility of the local authority.

Cllr Ian Dalgarno, executive member for Community Services, said: “We are aware of the individual’s complaint and have looked into moving the bus stop, but it will involve reconstruction of kerbs and electrical work, which is not feasible without significant financial investment.

“We have installed signage in the bus stop asking passengers to respect local residents and to keep noise to a minimum.”