Lest We Forget: Support Dunstable Remembrance parade this Sunday

Dunstable residents are invited to remember the brave sacrifices of all those who lost their lives during the war, as the town’s special Remembrance parade will take place on Sunday.

The parade of the town’s ex-service and uniformed organisations will assemble in Grove House Gardens (at the rear of Grove House) at 10.15am, and it is hoped that residents will line the streets to show support.

2018: Remembering the fallen.

The parade will then march to the War Memorial in Priory Gardens, via High Street North to the crossroads and traffic lights.

It will then head down High Street South to Priory House, where the Town Mayor will take the salute.

Finally, it will form up at the memorial for the Act of Remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony at 11am.

At the end of the ceremony, everyone is invited to attend a short service of Remembrance in the Priory Church, Church Street, to pay their respects.