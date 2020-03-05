New Houghton Regis hub The Farmstead ‘will unite community’

The Houghton Regis Management Company (HRMC) has announced that its new centre, The Farmstead, is due to open in early 2021.

The bustling community hub will provide a café, retail and leisure space at the heart of the consortium’s much-anticipated Linmere development - “where wellbeing is prioritised and outdoor living is a way of life”.

An artist's impression of The Farmstead.

The Farmstead will include an artisan café, with all-day dining catering for up to 100 customers, a community hall, three multi-use retail or workshop units, an open-plan office space and meeting rooms.

Nigel Reid, project lead for HRMC said: “The Farmstead is an important element of the Linmere development.

“We see it as being the heart and soul of the local area, not just for local residents but also the wider community of Houghton Regis.

“The focus is on offering a café that aligns with the health and wellbeing ethos of the Linmere development, an adventure playground and community hall.”

Set adjacent to the landscaped grounds and gardens of Linmere Park, The Farmstead will consist of three barn-like structures arranged around a central courtyard and feature its standout nature-inspired adventure playground for children that will wrap around the site.

The premises will be overseen by a dedicated Linmere manager, who will organise events, workshops and activities for the wider local community.

Mr Reid added: “We really are delighted to be launching The Farmstead vision, which will further preserve a link with the heritage of Houghton Regis, recreating the vernacular of the historic Houghton Regis tithe barns, and bringing forward a place that the community can enjoy and be proud of.”

There are many opportunities for innovative local businesses to be involved in running the café and retail units, and for local people to run classes and events.

To register your interest in getting involved, email info@linmere.com.

Prior to the launch of the Linmere brand in May 2019, the development was known as HRN1.