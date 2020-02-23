Tributes paid to 'loyal and dedicated' ex-town councillor and Mayor of Dunstable

Tributes have been paid to a hard-working former town councillor and Mayor of Dunstable who sadly died earlier this month.

Patricia Russell, 72, served as Mayor of Dunstable from 2009-10 and represented the central ward on Dunstable Town Council until she stepped down in May last year.

Cllr Russell campaigned for local trade during her time as Mayor

Mrs Russell died "suddenly" on February 8, leaving many of her former colleagues deeply saddened.

Cllr Carole Hegley, chairman of South West Beds Conservative Association (SWBCA), said: "Patricia Russell was a member of SWBCA and one of our Dunstable Town Councillors serving central ward for many years. She was a personal colleague of mine, who will be missed.

"She was a loyal and dedicated member and was thrilled when she was asked to serve as Mayor. She spoke fondly about that year in the ‘chain gang’ visiting local organisations and making friends with other Mayors and chairmen from other local authorities.

"Patricia was a keen and competent artist and was a great supporter of the town council and its work in the local community.

"She also served as a school governor for St Augustine’s Academy for a period of time. She contributed positively in her work and we were sorry to lose her when she decided to retire in the last local elections in May last year.

"We were shocked and saddened at the news of her sudden death and many members wish to extend their sympathies to her family."

Dunstable Town Clerk David Ashlee added: "All at Dunstable Town Council were very saddened to hear of Patricia’s death.

"Whilst she was no longer a councillor, she will always be fondly remembered and respected for the many years of dedicated service she gave to the council and to Dunstable.

"I always found Patricia to be very supportive and loyal, with the ability to challenge when it was required.

"She will be greatly missed by her family and the wide circle of friends that she had in the town."