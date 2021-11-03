Warning that increased parking charges would 'destroy' Dunstable's High Street

Plans to raise £300,000 through increased car park fees and charges in parts of Central Bedfordshire would destroy Dunstable town centre and should be withdrawn, according to a Conservative councillor.

Local residents and visitors are set to pay more to use Central Bedfordshire Council car parks, subject to an ongoing consultation process. Most time bands would see a 50p rise under the proposal.

"The timing is absolutely wrong," Dunstable Northfields councillor and local businessman Johnson Tamara told CBC's sustainable communities overview and scrutiny committee.

Ashton Square car park

"Do we want to see a High Street without footfall?" he asked. "And do we want to see businesses not succeeding because you put up the parking charges without the full implementation of the strategy? That would raise this £300,000, if we do it properly.

"I believe this needs to be withdrawn. This is the wrong time to do it. We'll destroy our High Streets, especially in Dunstable."

Dunstable Town Council chairman and former CBC councillor Peter Hollick described it as "a sensitive issue" locally.

"It's neither the time to do this nor in the interests of businesses or residents," he said.

"There are those who need their cars who have physical walking disabilities, suffer medical problems, or who'd find goods difficult to carry home and there's even the elderly.

"At this delicate time, even to consider raising charges in Dunstable and elsewhere, there must be a radical overhaul of charging across the CBC area and a coherent overall policy established which can be respected by all.

"It needs to be done in conjunction with a strategy for the operation of civil enforcement officers, which Dunstable considers to be overtly lacking.

"Daily breaches of the law are taking place along with damage to recent pavement improvements. To see such excellent work being degraded is surely unacceptable."

Conservative Dunstable Central councillor Carole Hegley, who chairs CBC's Dunstable joint committee, acknowledged "the biggest challenge High Street retailers face is online trading".

She called for consideration to be given to how a modern town centre is operating, saying: "Businesses have to work so much harder to attract footfall."

Conservative Dunstable Northfields councillor Gladys Sanders referred to the feedback she received, noting that residents and shopkeepers objected to CBC's plans.

"Raising car park charges will increase people parking creatively and irresponsibly on the street leading to chaos and danger," she warned.

Conservative Dunstable Icknield councillor John Chatterley said: "I've absolutely no sympathy for attempts to make up shortfalls by arbitrarily picking on drivers in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard.

"There's a lack of consistency on parking charges in Central Bedfordshire."

And Dunstable Watling councillor Eugene Ghent suggested CBC should "pause this to let our local economy get back on its feet".

He recommended "further consideration over first hour free parking" and the "removal of a penalty charge for not using cash".

The consultation ends on November 14, according to Conservative Arlesey councillor Ian Dalgarno, who explained that pausing the increase would undermine the "pressure in the budget next year".

CBC is seeking £300,000 from parking in its medium-term financial plan.

"I would love to hear that money could be offset in other ways, but it would have to be plausible and deliverable," he told the committee.

"There's always going to be a lack of consistency, as CBC doesn't own all the car parks in the district," he said.

"Car parks in the north aren't within our control. They're owned and operated by the town councils, which set the prices. We just enforce for them."

The outcome of the consultation will be brought back to the scrutiny committee, he promised.